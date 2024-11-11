Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $51.35 Million Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665,305 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,758 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $51,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 47.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 533 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 34,893 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 26,898 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $80.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.47 and its 200 day moving average is $72.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $63.79 and a twelve month high of $81.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

A number of analysts have commented on CTSH shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

