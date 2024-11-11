Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $48.21 Million Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,034,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118,731 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.60% of Webster Financial worth $48,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Webster Financial by 28.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,522,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,575 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,604,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,927,000 after purchasing an additional 631,080 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,146,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 1,482.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 339,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,801,000 after acquiring an additional 317,814 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,072,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,997,000 after acquiring an additional 308,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

In other news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 10,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $581,965.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,738.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Webster Financial news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 10,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $581,965.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,738.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Albert Jen-Wen Wang sold 4,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $209,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,333.39. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,237 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.85.

Webster Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

Webster Financial stock opened at $57.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $38.54 and a 52 week high of $60.13.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $647.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.28%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

