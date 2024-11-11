SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 24.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 799,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,067,000 after purchasing an additional 158,268 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 150.0% in the second quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 9.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 994,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,350,000 after acquiring an additional 88,309 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at $4,675,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 411.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 85,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 69,119 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $80.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.82. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $29.26 and a 52-week high of $82.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($1.42). SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $229.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -120.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLG. StockNews.com upgraded SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Compass Point set a $65.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SLG

About SL Green Realty

(Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.