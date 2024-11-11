Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $44.63 Million Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 620,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,047 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.01% of CONMED worth $44,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CONMED during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in CONMED during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hilltop National Bank raised its position in CONMED by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of CONMED by 224.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CONMED by 566.7% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

CNMD stock opened at $73.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.63 and a 200-day moving average of $70.13. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $117.27.

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $316.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.46 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CONMED from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CONMED from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CONMED from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of CONMED in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.80.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

