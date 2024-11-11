Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $46.56 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 586,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,869 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $46,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VCSH. Barings LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14,389.8% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,108,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073,271 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,922,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,588,000 after buying an additional 316,031 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,098,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,845,000 after purchasing an additional 627,993 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,747,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,306,000 after acquiring an additional 112,080 shares during the period.

Shares of VCSH opened at $78.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.90 and its 200-day moving average is $78.02. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.10 and a 12 month high of $79.54.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.2741 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

