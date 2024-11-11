Meyer Malka Sells 105,875 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) Director Meyer Malka sold 105,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $3,176,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,930,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,907,290. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Meyer Malka also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 8th, Meyer Malka sold 3,225,806 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $80,870,956.42.
HOOD opened at $30.54 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.83. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $30.63. The stock has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.84.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,828,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,960,000 after buying an additional 1,003,535 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 464,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after acquiring an additional 203,354 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 146.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,161,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,196,000 after acquiring an additional 690,467 shares during the period. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at $2,298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOOD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.
