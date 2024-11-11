General Motors (NYSE:GM) President Sells $6,745,130.28 in Stock

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) President Mark L. Reuss sold 122,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $6,745,130.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 126,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,000,190.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $55.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.88. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $56.08.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.67 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.12%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Motors from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Motors from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on General Motors from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on General Motors

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Motors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GM. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.