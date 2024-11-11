Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Given New $120.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp downgraded Howmet Aerospace from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $113.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.61. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $48.39 and a 52 week high of $115.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares in the company, valued at $8,985,077.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at $14,982,938.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $6,847,550.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,985,077.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.