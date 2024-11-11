FY2025 EPS Estimates for CGI Group Lowered by Raymond James

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CGI Group in a report issued on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $8.30 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.38.

CGI Group (TSE:GIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.04 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.63 billion.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GIB. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CGI Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised shares of CGI Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of CGI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

