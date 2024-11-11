FY2025 EPS Estimates for CGI Group Lowered by Raymond James

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CGI Group in a report issued on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $8.30 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.38.
CGI Group (TSE:GIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.04 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.63 billion.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CGI Group
CGI Group Price Performance
CGI Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th.
About CGI Group
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CGI Group
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- California Resources Stock Could Be a Huge Long-Term Winner
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Observability Wars: Datadog and Dynatrace Vie for Data Dominance
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for CGI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.