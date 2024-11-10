AIA Group Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

AIA Group Ltd reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,364 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 21,849 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 389,098,435 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,186,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,528 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Intel by 16.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,951,174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475,631 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Intel by 2.2% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 77,822,587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,410,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,550 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,013,936 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $967,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Intel by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,841,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,759,811,000 after buying an additional 2,457,243 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen raised shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.12.

INTC stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.03. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,708. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

