David J Yvars Group Takes $1.31 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000. Broadcom accounts for about 0.8% of David J Yvars Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1,030.8% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Broadcom by 242.9% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,073.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.79.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO opened at $183.64 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.31 and a 12-month high of $186.42. The stock has a market cap of $857.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.55, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.75 and a 200-day moving average of $157.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 184.19%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $3,591,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,460 shares in the company, valued at $70,744,366. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $3,591,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,744,366. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,594,136.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.