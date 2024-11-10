Amalgamated Bank Makes New Investment in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 138,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,167,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOC. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,024,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

DOC stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.96. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.44 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $700.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 255.32%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

