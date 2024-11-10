Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $2,514,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,937 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,160.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 393.5% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 297.9% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $43.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $38.66 and a 12-month high of $55.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day moving average of $44.90.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

