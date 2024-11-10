9,658 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Acquired by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000. Broadcom comprises 0.8% of Advisor Resource Council’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.7% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 291,078 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $467,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 943.3% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 18,206 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 947.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 689,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $119,000,000 after acquiring an additional 623,983 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 912.6% in the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,802 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 913.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 78,977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,624,000 after purchasing an additional 71,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $183.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $857.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.31 and a twelve month high of $186.42.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 184.19%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. William Blair began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.79.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,594,136.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,754,425.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

