Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Acquires New Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,206 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 291,078 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $467,334,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 943.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 18,206 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 947.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 689,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $119,000,000 after buying an additional 623,983 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 912.6% in the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,802 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 913.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 78,977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,624,000 after acquiring an additional 71,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,594,136.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $183.64 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.31 and a fifty-two week high of $186.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $857.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.55, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 184.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.79.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

