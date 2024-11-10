M&G Plc Sells 1,164 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

M&G Plc cut its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. M&G Plc’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 56.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 301.6% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,566.2% during the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TSN. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Tyson Foods stock opened at $59.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.29 and its 200 day moving average is $59.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -993.17, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.13 and a twelve month high of $66.88.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

