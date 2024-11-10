Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,920,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,561,000 after buying an additional 156,563 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,240,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,142,000 after acquiring an additional 151,135 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,744,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,684,000 after purchasing an additional 192,774 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,460,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,173,000 after purchasing an additional 666,198 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,697,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,379,000 after purchasing an additional 48,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $28,617.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,378 shares in the company, valued at $9,645,755.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTWO stock opened at $177.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.79. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.24 and a 52 week high of $180.53.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 66.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.05.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

