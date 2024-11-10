Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,468 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,735 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.05% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $3,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.0% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,027 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 486 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Investment House LLC grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $245,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,791.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $245,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,791.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 32,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total value of $3,046,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,773,027.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $111.63 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.13 and a fifty-two week high of $113.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LPX. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.78.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

