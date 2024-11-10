443 Shares in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Purchased by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 443 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $251,390,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 252,047.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 307,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,564,000 after purchasing an additional 307,498 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 532,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,501,000 after purchasing an additional 70,801 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 107,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,799,000 after purchasing an additional 69,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 18.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 424,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,622,000 after buying an additional 65,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on TYL shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $701.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $642.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.94, for a total value of $2,894,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,738.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.82, for a total transaction of $3,786,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,436,500. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.94, for a total transaction of $2,894,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,738.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,746,270 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $623.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $590.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $541.48. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $397.80 and a 52-week high of $631.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 113.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.77.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $543.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

