Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 39.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Booking from $3,900.00 to $4,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,500.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,448.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,749.83.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,943.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $163.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,998.52 and a twelve month high of $5,060.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,240.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,931.94.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.75%.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

