Capital Performance Advisors LLP Makes New Investment in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 166,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 997,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,514,000 after purchasing an additional 46,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $92.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.91 and a 200-day moving average of $98.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $75.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.67 and a 1-year high of $109.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.31%.

In other news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $4,273,535.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,283.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

