6,277 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,277 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $835,946,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 19,376.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,427,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,779,000 after buying an additional 2,415,234 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,276,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,771,000 after acquiring an additional 51,804 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,408,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,289,000 after acquiring an additional 55,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Dell Technologies by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,275,000 after purchasing an additional 575,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $134.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.89. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.51 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.40 and a 200 day moving average of $125.99.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Fox Advisors raised Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $22,604,422.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,190,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,873,016.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $4,995,967.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,593,017.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,190,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,873,016.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,953,387 shares of company stock worth $2,113,353,236. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

