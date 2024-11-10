ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Barclays

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ARM has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair started coverage on ARM in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut ARM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. HSBC lowered shares of ARM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ARM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.57.

ARM Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of ARM opened at $147.48 on Thursday. ARM has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $188.75. The firm has a market cap of $154.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.80, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 5.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.32 and a 200-day moving average of $138.01.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. ARM had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ARM will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ARM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in ARM during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARM by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the second quarter worth $41,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ARM

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

