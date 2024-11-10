ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Price Target Raised to $118.00

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Susquehanna from $115.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on ARM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on ARM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC cut ARM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on ARM in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ARM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.57.

NASDAQ:ARM opened at $147.48 on Thursday. ARM has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $188.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.01. The company has a market cap of $154.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 5.40.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.03 million. ARM had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ARM will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARM. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ARM by 14,351.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 812,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,670,000 after purchasing an additional 806,676 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in ARM by 551.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 579,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,790,000 after buying an additional 490,415 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in ARM by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 359,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,279,000 after buying an additional 233,909 shares during the last quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARM during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,207,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in ARM in the 1st quarter worth $23,704,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

