Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Whirlpool from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Whirlpool from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 3,266 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $326,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 3,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $326,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total transaction of $626,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,343,233.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the second quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 1,010.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $110.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.44. Whirlpool has a 12-month low of $84.18 and a 12-month high of $125.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.44. Whirlpool had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.03%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

