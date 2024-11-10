Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 50.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 9.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,112,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. 48.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COKE opened at $1,224.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,270.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,142.71. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1-year low of $668.46 and a 1-year high of $1,376.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $18.81 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 7.81%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Consolidated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is presently 17.40%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

