Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,089 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in AppFolio by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 185,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,254,000 after buying an additional 120,835 shares in the last quarter. Westwind Capital boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 301.0% in the second quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 149,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 112,024 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AppFolio by 516.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 109,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,866,000 after buying an additional 92,034 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,568,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AppFolio by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,152,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $531,139,000 after purchasing an additional 73,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $228.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.57 and a beta of 0.83. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.29 and a 12-month high of $274.56.

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.26. AppFolio had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APPF shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of AppFolio from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $260.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on AppFolio from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AppFolio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.75.

In other AppFolio news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $306,853.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,612.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.98, for a total value of $766,648.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,890,447.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 1,296 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total transaction of $306,853.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,612.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,652 shares of company stock worth $4,053,818 in the last ninety days. 5.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

