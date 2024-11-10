Capital Performance Advisors LLP Makes New Investment in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FHN. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 365.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 306.2% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 54.5% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First Horizon

In other First Horizon news, EVP David T. Popwell sold 100,974 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $1,996,255.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 519,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,278,937.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of FHN opened at $19.69 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.63 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 15.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FHN shares. StockNews.com upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on First Horizon from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on First Horizon from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

