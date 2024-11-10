Capital Performance Advisors LLP Takes $61,000 Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Bank OZK by 211.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 61,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 41,527 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Bank OZK by 22.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Bank OZK by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 92,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the first quarter worth $418,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Bank OZK stock opened at $46.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.10. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $36.76 and a twelve month high of $52.36.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.08 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 26.97%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

See Also

