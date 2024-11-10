Zillow Group’s (Z) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on Z. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wedbush upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Zillow Group

Zillow Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Z opened at $73.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.03. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.63 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $74.55.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.74 million. As a group, analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In other news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $1,386,618.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,983.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $1,386,618.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,652 shares in the company, valued at $379,983.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thielke Claire Cormier sold 2,826 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $172,696.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,826 shares in the company, valued at $172,696.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,938,581. Company insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 364.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.