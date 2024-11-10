Graypoint LLC Invests $299,000 in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.7% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 73.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 68.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BFAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.13.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE BFAM opened at $116.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.29 and a twelve month high of $141.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.37.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total value of $109,552.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,248,563.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.