Graypoint LLC Trims Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Graypoint LLC trimmed its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,040 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 615.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 143 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $233.89 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $179.64 and a 1-year high of $296.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho set a $290.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citic Securities initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a $288.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,002.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

