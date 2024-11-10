Graypoint LLC Invests $292,000 in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 150 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Heritage Family Offices LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $2,332.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,947.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,644.51. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $900.01 and a 12-month high of $2,351.98.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.10). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $453.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.78 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.74 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FICO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,850.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,130.00 to $2,374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $2,040.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,964.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fair Isaac

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total transaction of $5,145,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,895,392.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total transaction of $5,145,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,895,392.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.