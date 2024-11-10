M&G Plc Sells 497 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

M&G Plc cut its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. M&G Plc’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHRW. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $1,056,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 45,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 138,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,258,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $108.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.57. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $113.10.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 1.96%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CHRW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.