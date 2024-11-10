25,777 Shares in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Acquired by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the third quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 64.8% in the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 12,076 shares in the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending stock opened at $20.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $24.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average of $20.03.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending ( NYSE:MSDL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 60.60%. The firm had revenue of $104.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 67.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSDL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley Direct Lending currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.42.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

