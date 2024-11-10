Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITB. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,646,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $475,000.

BATS ITB opened at $121.09 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.52.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

