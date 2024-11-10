Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 13.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 30,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC now owns 48,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,205,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,623,000 after acquiring an additional 17,930 shares during the period. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 58,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IAU stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $36.57 and a one year high of $52.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.73.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.