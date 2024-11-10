Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,316 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,568 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,172 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $804,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 1,183.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,556 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 60,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 354.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,610 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 33,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $111.63 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $57.13 and a 1 year high of $113.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.40 and a 200 day moving average of $93.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.88.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.26 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $245,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,791.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 32,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total value of $3,046,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,773,027.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $245,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,791.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LPX. StockNews.com cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.78.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

