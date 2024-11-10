Amalgamated Bank Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 7,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 36.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 49.3% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 10,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DPZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.38.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $459.73 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $367.24 and a 1 year high of $542.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $420.58 and its 200-day moving average is $460.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

In other news, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total transaction of $2,985,041.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,075.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

