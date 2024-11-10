Amalgamated Bank Has $3.72 Million Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,238 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,774,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 131,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth approximately $691,000. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 26.3% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 79,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after buying an additional 16,497 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $67.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.72. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.06 and a fifty-two week high of $71.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.50%.

BERY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $981,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,228 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,889.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

