US Bancorp DE Sells 8,924 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 42.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,924 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HRB. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in H&R Block by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 16,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 2.4% during the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 18,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

H&R Block Stock Performance

H&R Block stock opened at $59.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.98 and a 12-month high of $68.45.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.15. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.49% and a negative return on equity of 220.05%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 35.55%.

H&R Block declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 16.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other H&R Block news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $515,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,910.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $515,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,910.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dara S. Redler sold 9,100 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $583,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,430.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,927 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,056. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

