Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.95.

Several research firms have commented on ROKU. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Roku from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Roku from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Charles Collier sold 15,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,159,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,776 shares of company stock worth $5,267,305. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Roku by 138.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 342,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,314,000 after acquiring an additional 198,600 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 645.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 221,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,278,000 after purchasing an additional 191,831 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,716,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,096,000 after purchasing an additional 159,785 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Roku by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after buying an additional 158,200 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 6,522.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 157,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,252,000 after buying an additional 155,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $73.82 on Friday. Roku has a 52-week low of $48.33 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.52 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.18.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roku will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

