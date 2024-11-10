Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,047 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,163 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Barrick Gold by 2.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 25,659 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.3% in the third quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,890 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.9% in the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,185 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, apricus wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.6% in the third quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 112,850 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GOLD opened at $18.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.46. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.35.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.90.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

