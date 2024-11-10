AIA Group Ltd Has $292,000 Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 361.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Emerson Electric by 471.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.65.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In related news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at $33,052,911.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE EMR opened at $127.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $128.56. The firm has a market cap of $72.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 61.40%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

