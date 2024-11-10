Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 27,847 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 792,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,847 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of General Mills worth $58,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 66.3% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 400.0% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE GIS opened at $65.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.60 and its 200 day moving average is $69.09. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.47 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.11.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 46,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $3,190,365.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,328 shares in the company, valued at $24,379,054.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 46,500 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $3,190,365.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,379,054.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 8,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $576,156.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,870.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,555 shares of company stock valued at $4,657,676. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

