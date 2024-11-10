Portside Wealth Group LLC Has $297,000 Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,276 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 426.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,460 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,521 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth about $4,527,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,600 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $610,000. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 92.0% during the third quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $151.09 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.09 and a 200-day moving average of $123.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Illumina from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.18.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

