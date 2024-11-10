Portside Wealth Group LLC Buys 410 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,535,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.6% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 23,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $83,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,710.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $83,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,710.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $921,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,413,830. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $2,818,390 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $90.29 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.08 and a 52 week high of $92.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.83 and its 200-day moving average is $84.48.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Melius Research began coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

