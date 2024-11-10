Positron (POSC) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

Profitability

This table compares Positron and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Positron -300.00% N/A -89.57% Positron Competitors -298.69% -83.99% -27.42%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Positron and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Positron alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Positron $740,000.00 -$1.64 million -11.99 Positron Competitors $972.90 million $79.50 million 10.67

Positron’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Positron. Positron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

44.3% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of Positron shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Positron has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Positron’s peers have a beta of 0.86, meaning that their average share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Positron peers beat Positron on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Positron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Positron Corporation, a nuclear medicine healthcare company, specializes in the business of cardiac positron emission tomography (PET) imaging in the United States. It offers attrius PET scanner, clinical and technical services, and financing solutions enables healthcare providers to accurately diagnose cardiac disease, improve patient outcomes, and practice cost effective medicines. Positron Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Niagara Falls, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Positron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Positron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.