Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Stake Cut by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments decreased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,303 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,648 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 153 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth $27,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:LNG opened at $205.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.62 and a 200-day moving average of $174.57. The firm has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.31 and a twelve month high of $206.18.

Cheniere Energy Cuts Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $2.06. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.89.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

