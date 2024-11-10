Summit Global Investments Sells 6,634 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Summit Global Investments decreased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,634 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 401.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Janus Henderson Group

In other Janus Henderson Group news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,087.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,087.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $279,338.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,142.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,651 shares of company stock worth $918,158 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on JHG. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $44.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $44.85.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.66%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

